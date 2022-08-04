The inaugural Hilltown History Trail in the Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Hilltown historical societies in Ashfield, Buckland, Cummington, Plainfield, and Shelburne Falls will open their museum doors to the public on the same day for a free day of exploring.
Participating museums include Ashfield Historical Society Museum, 457 Main St., Ashfield; Wilder Homestead, 129 Ashfield Road, Buckland; Buckland Historical Society Museum, 20 Upper St., Buckland; Shaw-Hudson House, 286 Main St., Plainfield; Kingman Tavern, 41 Main St., Cummington; and Shelburne Historical Society Museum, 33 Severance St., Shelburne Falls.
The Hilltown History Trail is produced by the Buckland Historical Society and is funded, in part, by a Massachusetts Cultural Council Festivals Grant.
A printable map of the museums on the trail can be found at HilltownHistoryTrail.org.