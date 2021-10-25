Hilltown Holiday Help, a program that provides clothing, books and toys to children of families with low to moderate income in the Hilltowns, is seeking donors.
The community project is organized by the Hilltown Family Center and Hilltown Social Services programs in conjunction with the Gateway Regional High School National Honor Society.
Families with children from newborns through the age of 12 may be eligible. Proof of residency and birth certificates or Social Security cards for children are required.
Local organizations and area residents are invited to help with fundraising and shopping for gifts. Hilltown Holiday Help has found recipients for holiday meals, cords of wood, help with utility bills, gift cards, gifts for teens and adults, and other items.
Wish lists will be available through Hilltown Community Center staff between Oct. 25 and Nov. 26. Gifts will be distributed from Dec. 8-10, through contactless curbside pickup or delivery.
Donors should arrange for a drop-off time with staff. Monetary donations can be made via the GoFundMe page, gofund.me/07d58b7c or mailed to Kim Savery, HCHC Finance Office, 58 Old North Road, Worthington, MA 01098. Make checks payable to HCHC with Holiday Help in the memo.
Information: Susan LeBarron at 413-667-2203, ext. 311, or slebarron@hchcweb.org, or Savery at 413-685-3500 or ksavery@hchcweb.org.