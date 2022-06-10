The Hilltown Mobile Market is back for a fourth season with online ordering, expanded product offerings and 18 drop-off locations throughout the Hilltowns. The season runs from July 16 to Nov 18.
Door delivery is also available for residents at a number of housing locations.
Customers can sign up now for a Hilltown Mobile Market farm share. The program directly supports local farmers but is more flexible than a traditional farm share box or Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), allowing customers to select the items they want to receive.
There is a $20 minimum order but no weekly commitment. Those with SNAP can also sign up for a fully reimbursable Healthy Incentives Program CSA that automatically credits $40-$100 per month from their benefits to spend at the online market.
The market will open for online orders every Saturday starting July 16. Orders must be placed by 1 p.m. Tuesdays for pickup either Thursday or Friday afternoon, depending on location.
Information: hilltownmobilemarket.info or Monica Guzik at 413-296-4536, ext. 109.