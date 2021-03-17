The Hilltown Coordinated Family and Community Engagement Council invites the community to a virtual Parent Cafe at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, via Zoom.
The event offers an opportunity to share stories, learn about local resources and strategies to stay sane during this time.
This program is a collaboration of Hilltown Community Health Centers' Family Support program, the Behavioral Health Network, New England Farmworkers, the Gateway Regional School District, and It Takes A Village.
To get the Zoom link or for more information, contact Kim Savery at 413-685-3500 or ksavery@hchcweb.org.