The Hilltown Coordinated Family and Community Engagement Council invites the community to a virtual Parent Cafe at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, via Zoom.

The event offers an opportunity to share stories, learn about local resources and strategies to stay sane during this time.

This program is a collaboration of Hilltown Community Health Centers' Family Support program, the Behavioral Health Network, New England Farmworkers, the Gateway Regional School District, and It Takes A Village.

To get the Zoom link or for more information, contact Kim Savery at 413-685-3500 or ksavery@hchcweb.org

