The Hilltown Community Health Centers are partnering with area organizations to bring free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the community. No appointments are necessary.
Clinics will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the Gateway Regional Middle & High School complex, 12 Littleville Road, Huntington, and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Town Hall, 15 Middlefield Road, Chester.
Staff will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines. Anyone 12 years old and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Staff will help to schedule the second dose.
Insurance is not needed for either clinic, but those with health insurance should bring their insurance card. Masks, if needed, will be available at both events.
Anyone who shares these events on their Facebook page and follows HCHC will be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to a local business. Deadline is 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, to share the Huntington clinic, and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, to share the Chester clinic.
Vaccine recipients from the Chester clinic will receive a $25 gift card good at the Chester Common Table or Carm’s Restaurant.
For more information, call the Hilltown Community Health Center at 413-667-3009, ext. 261.