The Hilltown Mobile Market is back for a third season with farm share signups available for a 12 week season running from July 22 to Oct. 8.

The Mobile Market makes four stops each week during the season: Worthington Congregational Church from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays; Cummington Kingman Tavern from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; Blandford Post Office from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays; and the Huntington Town Green from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Fridays.

The full season value of a share is $180 of fresh fruits and vegetables from a neighboring farm, or about $15 per week. A share allows customers to choose five items of fresh produce each week from over a dozen options on the veggie van. Larger families and those who like to preserve the summer bounty are welcome to sign up for multiple shares.

Those who register for a farm share can also take advantage of a sliding scale payment option to make the cost more affordable, thanks to funding from the Hilltown CDC and other donors. Those with more means may choose a Helping Hand option at $20 per week, which supports the market and pays for an additional low-income share for another family in the Hilltowns.

Limited shares are available. For more information and to sign up, visit hilltownmobilemarket.info.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.