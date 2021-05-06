The Hilltown Mobile Market is back for a third season with farm share signups available for a 12 week season running from July 22 to Oct. 8.
The Mobile Market makes four stops each week during the season: Worthington Congregational Church from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays; Cummington Kingman Tavern from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; Blandford Post Office from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays; and the Huntington Town Green from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Fridays.
The full season value of a share is $180 of fresh fruits and vegetables from a neighboring farm, or about $15 per week. A share allows customers to choose five items of fresh produce each week from over a dozen options on the veggie van. Larger families and those who like to preserve the summer bounty are welcome to sign up for multiple shares.
Those who register for a farm share can also take advantage of a sliding scale payment option to make the cost more affordable, thanks to funding from the Hilltown CDC and other donors. Those with more means may choose a Helping Hand option at $20 per week, which supports the market and pays for an additional low-income share for another family in the Hilltowns.
Limited shares are available. For more information and to sign up, visit hilltownmobilemarket.info.