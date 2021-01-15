The annual street listing has been mailed to all town residents. The census is a requirement of state law. Residents who fail to respond will be removed from the active voting list.
Households with dependent children should include them on the form and complete the information that pertains to each child.
Forms should be mailed back within 10 days using the enclosed return envelope. Any resident who did not receive a census form should call the town clerk's office at 413-655-2301 and one will be mailed.