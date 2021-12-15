The Hinsdale Lions Club and its bingo players generously donated to the Hinsdale Police Department’s “Fill a Cruiser” toy drive.
During the regular bingo game on Tuesday, Dec. 7, President Flo Dodge, along with other members of the Club and about 20 bingo players, presented new, unwrapped toys to Hinsdale Police Officers Elizabeth Zipp and Dan Slater.
The donated toys, stuffed animals and games came close to filling a cruiser. These toys, as well as others collected by the Police Department are being donated to Toys for Tots.