Hinsdale: Bingo resumes at Lions Club

The Hinsdale Lions Club will resume its weekly bingo game beginning Tuesday, April 4. Doors open at 5 p.m. Games begin at 6:15 p.m. and include two 50/50 games and a $250 progressive game.
Admission is $3.50. Refreshments will be available for sale.
