Hinsdale: Bingo resumes at Lions Club

The Hinsdale Lions Club will resume its weekly bingo game beginning Tuesday, April 4. Doors open at 5 p.m. Games begin at 6:15 p.m. and include two 50/50 games and a $250 progressive game.

Admission is $3.50. Refreshments will be available for sale.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

