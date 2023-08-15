<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hinsdale: Lions Club plans tag, book sale

The Hinsdale Lions Club will conduct a tag and book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, at the club, 337 Maple St., Route 143. 

The sale will feature a large selection of books, household items, toys, and furniture.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all