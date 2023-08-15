Hinsdale: Lions Club plans tag, book sale

The Hinsdale Lions Club will conduct a tag and book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, at the club, 337 Maple St., Route 143.
The sale will feature a large selection of books, household items, toys, and furniture.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
