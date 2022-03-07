Nomination papers for the annual town election are available at the town clerk's office. Papers must be returned by 5 p.m. March 28.
The annual town meeting will begin at 7 p.m. May 11 at Kittredge School. The annual town election will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 at the Town Hall.
Open positions on the election ballot include the following: Select Board, one three-year term and one two-year term; Assessor, one three-year term, one two-year term and one one-year term; Finance Committee, three three-year terms and one two-year term; Planning Board, one five-year term, one four-year term and one three-year term; Tree Warden, one three-year term.
The last day to register to vote is April 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.