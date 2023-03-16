Hinsdale: Deadline approaching for nomination papers

The last day to obtain nomination papers for positions on the annual town election ballot is March 23. Papers must be submitted to the town clerk by 5 p.m. March 27.
The following offices will appear on the ballot: Select Board, one three-year term; assessor, one three-year term and one one-year term; Finance Committee, three three-year terms, two two-year terms and one one-year term; Planning Board, one five-year term and one two-year term; and town clerk, one three-year term.
The annual town meeting will begin at 7 p.m. May 10 at Kittredge School and the annual town election polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13 at the Town Hall. The final voter registration sessions will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. April 28.
Absentee ballot applications are available in the town clerk's office, via sec.state.ma.us or hinsdalemass.com/town-clerk, or by emailing a letter of request (signature required) to clerk@hinsdalema.gov. The last day to apply in person is noon on May 12.
Information: 413-655-2301.