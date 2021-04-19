Berkshire Conservation District announces the kickoff of the Hinsdale Pollinator Garden Initiative, which will include planting native, pollinator-friendly gardens at the Hinsdale Public Library.
The District received grant funding from the New England Grassroots Environment Fund to initiate a pilot program promoting small-scale pollinator gardens in Hinsdale, which passed a resolution to become a "Pollinator-Friendly Community" at the May 2019 town meeting.
The project will kick off with a celebratory first planting between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22. As the project progresses, online workshops led by area pollinator and native plant specialists will be offered by the District as well as literature and books on the subject featured at the library.
Plans for a sun and shade garden were drawn up by Understory Landscape and Garden Design in Windsor. Volunteers are welcome to get involved with this project. For more information, email berkshireconservationdistrict@gmail.com.