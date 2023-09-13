Berkshire County: Hoffmann Bird Club hosts walks, field trips

The Hoffmann Bird Club invites the public to a number of walks and field trips in September.
The club meets regularly at 8 a.m. Wednesdays to bird near Great Barrington. The location will vary. Email hoffmannbirdclub@gmail.com or visit hoffmannbirdclub.org for more information.
Field trips include a trip to the Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington on Thursday, Sept. 16; a hawk watch on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Blueberry Hill, Granville; a search for migrating songbirds and sparrows on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Springside Park, Pittsfield; and a search for migrating sparrows, raptors and warblers on Sunday, Sept. 24, in Williamstown. Visit hoffmannbirdclub.org/field-trips for details.
Birders are encouraged to help with the avian census during the annual Berkshire Biodiversity Day, a 24-hour biological survey, from noon Saturday, Sept. 23, to noon Sunday, Sept. 24, in South Egremont.
Some Biodiversity Day events include an Owl Prowl Walk on Sept. 23, an early morning bird walk on Sept. 24, and a Mistnetting and Bird Banding Demonstration led by Ben Nickley of Berkshire Bird Observatory on Sept. 24. For more information, visit berkshirebioblitz.org.