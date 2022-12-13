<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Cabaret celebrates holiday season

Singer Sherri James Buxton accompanied by Bob Shepherd will perform "Swingin’ in the Season," a holiday cabaret, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Ventfort Hall Mansion & Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.

The program will feature seasonal songs from Broadway musicals and the Great American Songbook, traditional favorites, and a sing-along. The mansion will be decorated for the holiday season and a tea will follow the program.

Tickets cost $45 per person. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.  

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

