Lenox: Cabaret celebrates holiday season

Singer Sherri James Buxton accompanied by Bob Shepherd will perform "Swingin’ in the Season," a holiday cabaret, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Ventfort Hall Mansion & Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
The program will feature seasonal songs from Broadway musicals and the Great American Songbook, traditional favorites, and a sing-along. The mansion will be decorated for the holiday season and a tea will follow the program.
Tickets cost $45 per person. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.