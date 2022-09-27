The Department of Community Development Recreation Program has begun its search for the city's official holiday tree at Park Square.
Criteria includes a minimum height of approximately 30 feet, superior shape, ease of access to the tree for cutting, adequate room to safely fall the tree, and ease of transporting the tree.
Cutting and installation of the tree at Park Square will be scheduled shortly after the tree has been selected.
To donate a tree, contact Becky Manship, Pittsfield’s Recreation and Special Events coordinator, no later than Nov. 4 at 413-499-9371 or via email at parks@cityofpittsfield.org.