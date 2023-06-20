Pittsfield: Holmes Road bridge closing June 23 for repairs

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will begin repairs on the Holmes Road bridge starting Friday, June 23. During this work, the bridge, between 650 and 677 Holmes Road, will be closed. No through traffic will be allowed.
Drivers should seek alternate routes. Traffic traveling southbound on Holmes Road will be detoured towards Pomeroy Avenue, Crofut Street and then to Route 7/20. Traffic traveling northbound should utilize Route 7/20.
While this project is underway, construction work will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The project is slated to be complete by Aug. 25 pending no delays from adverse weather or unforeseen conditions.
During this work, fire and emergency services will continue to operate and cover both sides of Holmes Road and the surrounding neighborhoods.
In partnership with the town of Lenox, the Pittsfield Fire Department will be temporarily housing an additional crew of firefighters at the North Station located on Pittsfield Road in Lenox to cover the southern part of Holmes Road and surrounding area. In case of emergencies, continue to call 911.
Residents can stay up to date with information related to this project by visiting the Holmes Road Bridge Project page on the city’s website at tinyurl.com/2p9h9dsr.