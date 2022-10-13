Berkshire Community College and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at BCC will present “Shattered Crystals: A Talk by Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom.
Born in Germany and now age 91, Kugler is one of the few still living who witnessed first-hand the atrocities of the 1930s and 1940s.
In her talk, Kugler will recall the terror, desperation, determination, and series of miraculous tales of survival — including her father’s daring escape from a concentration camp — that eventually allowed her family to reunite in America in 1946.
The free talk is open to all. Registration for the Zoom link is required at berkshireolli.org/programs.