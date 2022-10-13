Berkshire Community College and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at BCC will present “Shattered Crystals: A Talk by Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom.

Born in Germany and now age 91, Kugler is one of the few still living who witnessed first-hand the atrocities of the 1930s and 1940s. 

In her talk, Kugler will recall the terror, desperation, determination, and series of miraculous tales of survival — including her father’s daring escape from a concentration camp — that eventually allowed her family to reunite in America in 1946.

The free talk is open to all. Registration for the Zoom link is required at berkshireolli.org/programs.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.