Pittsfield: Dementia education program offered

Home Instead of Berkshire County is offering a free educational program about Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Home Instead, 66 Wendell Ave.

Donna Smith, executive director of Home Instead, will present “Straight Talk about Dementia.” The program will cover types of dementia, risk factors that may lead to Alzheimer’s disease, steps to getting a diagnosis, treatment options, symptoms, and things that might prevent or slow progression.

The program is free. Registration is preferred; call Home Instead at 413-442-0907, email Donna@HomeInstead.com or visit HomeInstead.com/Berkshire.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

