Williamstown: HoorWA conducting music, poetry project

The Hoosic River Watershed Association invites artists to craft a poem, song or instrumental piece about the Hoosic River and/or its tributaries for its Music and Poetry Along the River Project.
Artists of all ages and abilities will be screened by first providing an original piece for review. An in-person concert with all participating artists is in the works for September.
HooRWA will provide $100 stipends to the first 20 participating artists.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for interested businesses.
Artists and sponsors are encouraged to contact HooRWA at office@hoorwa.org or visit tinyurl.com/3dm4ndc2 for more information.