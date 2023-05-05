<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: HoorWA conducting music, poetry project

The Hoosic River Watershed Association invites artists to craft a poem, song or instrumental piece about the Hoosic River and/or its tributaries for its Music and Poetry Along the River Project.

Artists of all ages and abilities will be screened by first providing an original piece for review. An in-person concert with all participating artists is in the works for September.

HooRWA will provide $100 stipends to the first 20 participating artists.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for interested businesses.

Artists and sponsors are encouraged to contact HooRWA at office@hoorwa.org or visit tinyurl.com/3dm4ndc2 for more information.

