Cheshire: HVHS student records slated for destruction

In accordance with state regulations, the Hoosac Valley Regional School District will destroy the cumulative records of students who exited Hoosac Valley High School either by graduation, withdrawal or transfer, by the year 2016.
Cumulative school records must be maintained under state and federal laws for a period of up to seven years after enrollment has ended for the student. Permanent transcripts will not be discarded.
The parent/guardian or eligible adult student may request their records in writing or by calling the school at 413-743-5200, ext. 5006, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. no later than Friday, July 14.
Once notified, the district will have files available for pickup. A state-issued form of identification will be required to retrieve records.