Cheshire: Hoosac Valley names valedictorian, salutatorian

CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley High School has named Kathryn Scholz as valedictorian and Tia Kareh as salutatorian for the Class of 2023. Commencement exercises will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, on the school's football field.
Scholz is the daughter of Erik and Laura Scholz of Adams. At Hoosac Valley, Scholz has been a member the Ski Club, Leo Club, National Honor Society, Girls Who Code, the track and field team, band and the school musical backstage crew.
She has also served as a HVHS Pride Mentor, an instructor and team member at Gemini Gymnastics and a Garden Club intern.
She is the recipient of the Superintendent's Award, Fuel Good in Your Community Award, Cornell University Sweatshirt Award and RPI Medalist Award.
Scholz plans to attend the University of Massachusetts Honors College at Amherst to study microbiology and German.
Kareh is the daughter of Paul Kareh and Hasna Nehme of Adams. Kareh has served as class officer, Student Council vice-president, Leo Club treasurer, National Honor Society president and co-chair of the Youth Advisory Board for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office.
She has been a member of the Art Club, Ski Club, World of Difference, track and field team, captain of the soccer and lacrosse teams and participated in the school's band and annual musical productions.
Kareh is the recipient of the 2022 statewide Youth Leadership Award, Fuel Good in Your Community Award, Williams College Book Award, the CIAO soccer scholarship and AP Excellence Awards.
Kareh will begin her college career at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts with plans to complete her bachelor's degree at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.