Adams: Railway offering holiday excursions

Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum announces the return of the holiday-themed Hoosac Valley Train Rides. All rides start at the Adams Station at 4 Hoosac St. The trains follow a five-mile route into North Adams before returning to the station.

The Tinseliner Scenic Christmas Train features a 1950s locomotive and vintage passenger cars, a chance to write a letter to Santa Claus, and a visit with a gift from Santa.

Tinseliner trains depart at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18.

The Mistletoe & Music Cabaret Train features Christmas music by Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora. Best suited for ages 21 and older, passengers are encouraged to bring their own snacks and drinks. These trains depart at 3:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

For more information and tickets, visit berkshiretrains.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

