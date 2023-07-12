Cheshire: Hoosac Valley honor roll

CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley High School has announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
High honors is awarded to those students who achieve an average of 90-100 for the quarter, and honors is awarded to those students who achieve an average of 85-89.9.
High Honors
Grade 12: Haley Beliveau, Gabrielle Billetz, Ian Capiello, Aly Civello, Jolyn Davis, Megan Dubreuil, Mia Francesconi, Danielle Glasier, Trinity Greer, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt, Alexis Malloy, Antonio Millard, Zoe Parrott, Zack Sawyer, Kathryn Scholz, Trinity Shovelton, Michael Szabo
Grade 11: Austin Alfonso, Agien Betts, Gabe Bishop, Dana Brassard, Nickolas Chorba, Andrew Dupee, Frank Field, Taylor Garabedian, Joseph McGovern, Nicholas Pompi, Talia Rehill, David Scholz, Abigail Scialabba, Hannah Walsh
Grade 10: Noah Beliveau, Maryn Cappiello, Corey Charron, Kimberly Mach, Cameron McGinnis, Emma Meczywor, Amiracle Sobel, Matthew Witek
Grade 9: Vanessa Biddy, Ella Bissaillon, Tatyalonna Kastner, Emma Lacasse, Hannah Lord, Hailey Loynes, Ava McLear, Gracie Rhinemiller, Anna Thurston, Alexis Warner
Grade 8: Emma Clay, Alyssa Maselli, Timothy McCollaum, Benjamin Payton, Alexandra Silvernail, Olivia Silvernail, Jillian Smith, Raygan Snow, Benjamin Therrien, Alexi Weaver
Honors
Grade 12: Owen Dubreuil, Jamie Gero, Katherine Martin, Briannah Rowett, Evan Scapitto, Matthew Szabo, Logan Terrien
Grade 11: Jack Martin, Mallory Mazzeo, Guy Perin
Grade 9: Richard Colon, Virginia Field, Cameron Lovato, Brady Sherman, Michael Suleski, Gracelyn Wright