Adams: Motorcycle club plans Poker Run

The Hoosac Valley Motorcycle Club is celebrating its 69th year by hosting the annual Nut and Bolt motorcycle Poker Run on Sunday, Aug. 13. The ride is open to the public and all types of bikes and riders are encouraged to participate.
The 120-mile starts at the HVMC Clubhouse off Alger Street and ends at American Legion Post 160 where food and drink will be available to purchase.
Riders wanting to visit the sites, including the Man of Kent, Bennington Monument, a flea market, and a covered bridge, should plan on leaving at 9 a.m. The last riders will leave at 11 a.m.
The fee is $10. In the event of rain, plan on driving a car.
For more information, contact Ed Bishop at 413-841-0727 or bishop1231@fairpoint.net.