Cheshire: HVRSD scheduling preschool screenings

The Hoosac Valley Regional School District will be conducting a developmental preschool screening for all Adams and Cheshire 3- and 4-year-olds Monday through Wednesday, March 13 to 15, at the former Cheshire Elementary School, 191 Church St.

The purpose of the screening is to identify children who may have a developmental disability in communication, cognitive/thinking, social/emotional, or motor development.

To schedule an appointment, call the Student Services Office at 413-743-2939, ext. 1107, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by Friday, March 10.

A parent/ guardian must accompany the child in order to complete screening information forms.

Residents of Adams or Cheshire who suspect that their child, ages 3-21, may have a disability, can contact the Office of Student Services at 413-743-2939, ext. 1107.

