North Adams: Plein-air watercolor painting workshop

The Hoosic River Revival is hosting a plein-air watercolor painting workshop with local artist Corry Buckwalter from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, alongside the Hoosic River at Noel Field, 310 State St.
The event will include a demonstration, instruction and feedback from Buckwalter and will end with group sharing of paintings. Both novice and experienced painters of all ages are welcome to participate. Bring a chair, water and sunscreen.
Registration is required. The cost is $10 per person plus an online processing fee which includes all materials. Visit tinyurl.com/HRRPleinAir to register online.
To pay $10 by cash or check with no processing fee or to request a scholarship, email admin@hoosicriverrevival.org.
Registrants will be notified of a rain date if inclement weather occurs.