Lenox: Church offers hands-on Christmas experience

Hope Church will present "A Night in Bethlehem," a hands-on Christmas experience for the entire family, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, at the church, 259 Kemble St.
Visitors will have an opportunity to see, hear, taste, and smell Bethlehem. The event offers live animals, a living nativity and things to do and sample.
The program is handicap accessible but there will be a special opening from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday for seniors who might need assistance, use walkers or prefer to avoid large crowds.
Admission is free.