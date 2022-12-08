<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Church offers hands-on Christmas experience

Hope Church will present "A Night in Bethlehem," a hands-on Christmas experience for the entire family, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, at the church, 259 Kemble St.

Visitors will have an opportunity to see, hear, taste, and smell Bethlehem. The event offers live animals, a living nativity and things to do and sample. 

The program is handicap accessible but there will be a special opening from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday for seniors who might need assistance, use walkers or prefer to avoid large crowds.

Admission is free.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

