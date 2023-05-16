Great Barrington: Concert of secular, sacred Jewish music

The Hotchkiss Chorus will be presenting a concert of Jewish music at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, 270 State Road.
This free concert will include secular and sacred music in both Hebrew and English from many times and places.
The 40-voice chorus directed by Jack Brown includes singers from all over the United States and several international students of all faiths.
The Jewish students of the chorus will be joined by Hotchkiss members of the campus Hillel group to offer personal introductions to much of the music.