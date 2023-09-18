<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Family dance series commences Sept. 24

Housatonic Family Dances are scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 22, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1089 Main St., Housatonic.

These intergenerational afternoons feature circle dances, squares, line dances, beginning contra dances, and play-party singing games from around the world. Instruction will be provided by caller Paul Rosenberg with live traditional music.

Support for this family dance series is provided by The Country Dance and Song Society. Information: songsailormusic@yahoo.com or 413-274-5108.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all