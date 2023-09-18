Great Barrington: Family dance series commences Sept. 24

Housatonic Family Dances are scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 22, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1089 Main St., Housatonic.
These intergenerational afternoons feature circle dances, squares, line dances, beginning contra dances, and play-party singing games from around the world. Instruction will be provided by caller Paul Rosenberg with live traditional music.
Support for this family dance series is provided by The Country Dance and Song Society. Information: songsailormusic@yahoo.com or 413-274-5108.