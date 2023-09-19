West Stockbridge: Housatonic Heritage Walk explores Village Center

"Touring the Neighborhoods of West Stockbridge: The Village Center," a Housatonic Heritage Walk, will be led by Bob Salerno of the West Stockbridge Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 23. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. at the Old Town Hall, 9 Main St.
The walk will view the lesser traveled areas, an eye to the mid-1800s when the village center was being developed and home to many of the prominent movers and shakers who created the town seen today.
The walk is approximately an hour and will cover about a half-mile. A reception will follow at the Old Town Hall. To register, email info@weststockbridgehistory.org.