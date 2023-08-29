Berkshire County: Housatonic Heritage Walks begin Sept. 2

The Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area announces the 21st annual autumn Housatonic Heritage Walks on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 2 through Oct. 1. More than 80 free, family-oriented, interpretive tours will be offered throughout Berkshire County and Litchfield County, Conn.
Historians, naturalists and environmentalists will lead participants on explorations through historic estate gardens and town districts, behind-the-scenes cultural site tours, nature walks, trail hikes, and tours of many of the industrial site ruins that were once thriving local industries.
Native American and African American history walks and a bike tour on scenic country roads are also included.
Detailed Heritage Walks brochures are available at libraries, post offices, restaurants, and grocery stores in the region. The schedule is also available at housatonicheritage.org/events/heritage-walks/.
To request a brochure by mail, email programs@housatonicheritage.org.