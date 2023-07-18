<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Volunteers sought for river cleanup

Volunteers are invited to help clean up the west branch of the Housatonic River with the Berkshire Environmental Action Team and Housatonic Valley Association from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Participants are asked to meet at Wahconah Park, 105 Wahconah St., at 9 a.m. Cleanup teams will disperse to nearby locations, gathering miscellaneous trash from the river banks and bottom.

Canoes will be used to transport the trash. Old clothes, a hat, sunscreen, old sneakers or waterproof boots/waders, a full water bottle, and sunglasses are recommended. The cleanup will be canceled in the event of pouring rain or lightning.

After the cleanup, volunteers will be provided with a free hot lunch from a local restaurant. Volunteers must RSVP in advance to reserve a free lunch; email BEAT at team@thebeatnews.org or call 413-464-9402.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

