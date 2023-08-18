Great Barrington: Housatonic plans town-wide tag sale

Over 20 Housatonic families will participate in a town-wide tag sale day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Some families are using this opportunity to support causes important to their families.
For example, the sale at 210 Oak St. will benefit the Girl Scout Troop 64834 summer 2024 trip to Europe, and Tatum Birnhak, a rising sophomore at Monument Mountain Regional High School, will be donating a portion of her proceeds to the Class of 2026.
Visit tinyurl.com/2p86tdan for a map of tag sale locations. To participate in the sale, email Heather Campbell at heather.ann.campbell@gmail.com.
The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 27.