Morris, Conn.: Housatonic Valley Association sets gala auction

The Housatonic Valley Association’s gala Auction for the Environment will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20, at South Farms, 21 Higbie Road. Auctioneer Sherry Truhlar will take the stage at 3 p.m.
Proceeds benefit HVA’s education, land conservation, and clean water projects to protect the natural character and environmental health of the Housatonic Valley.
HVA board member Christine Baranski, critically acclaimed Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and star in CBS’s "The Good Fight" and HBO’s "The Gilded Age," is chairing the Benefit Auction Committee.
This year’s gala offers vacation getaways, experiences with local luminaries, art, wine and culinary offerings, home good selections, outdoor adventures, and more.
Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2mu7b99n or by calling 860-672-6678.