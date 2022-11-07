<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Morris, Conn.: Housatonic Valley Association sets gala auction

The Housatonic Valley Association’s gala Auction for the Environment will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20, at South Farms, 21 Higbie Road. Auctioneer Sherry Truhlar will take the stage at 3 p.m. 

Proceeds benefit HVA’s education, land conservation, and clean water projects to protect the natural character and environmental health of the Housatonic Valley.

HVA board member Christine Baranski, critically acclaimed Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and star in CBS’s "The Good Fight" and HBO’s "The Gilded Age," is chairing the Benefit Auction Committee.

This year’s gala offers vacation getaways, experiences with local luminaries, art, wine and culinary offerings, home good selections, outdoor adventures, and more.

Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2mu7b99n or by calling 860-672-6678.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

