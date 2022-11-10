Housatonic Water Works invites customers to join an informational Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to hear an update on HWW’s manganese removal pilot study.
The meeting will also include information about issues affecting levels of haloacetic acid that have been detected in the HWW water system.
The meeting link is tinyurl.com/ys2vuwty. To join by phone, call 929-205-6099. The webinar ID is 883 3963 4831.
The meeting can also be accessed via the calendar on the town of Great Barrington website, townofgb.org.