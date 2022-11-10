Housatonic Water Works invites customers to join an informational Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to hear an update on HWW’s manganese removal pilot study.

The meeting will also include information about issues affecting levels of haloacetic acid that have been detected in the HWW water system.

The meeting link is tinyurl.com/ys2vuwty. To join by phone, call 929-205-6099. The webinar ID is 883 3963 4831.

The meeting can also be accessed via the calendar on the town of Great Barrington website, townofgb.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.