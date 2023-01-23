Canaan, Conn.: Housatonic River receives Wild & Scenic designation

The Housatonic River Commission announces that a 41-mile section of the Housatonic River from the Massachusetts border to the Boardman Bridge in New Milford has received the federal designation of a Wild and Scenic River.
This 41-mile section of the river is now a member of the National Park Service’s Partnership Wild and Scenic Rivers Program, a federally-funded consortium designed to protect and enhance exceptional rivers throughout the country.
This designation entitles the Commission to receive federal funds to carry out its management plan for the Housatonic River, including the need to improve and control public access to the river for recreation.
The seven towns represented on the Commission include Canaan (Falls Village), Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury, Sharon, New Milford, and North Canaan.
The Commission, along with its partners, the National Park Service, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Housatonic Valley Association Inc., FirstLight Power Resources, and the Northwest Hills Council of Governments, will continue to work together to manage the Wild & Scenic program for the Housatonic River and the funding that comes with it.
The Wild & Scenic River designation was included in the recently passed Omnibus Bill in Washington, thanks to state and federal elected officials, most particularly U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes.