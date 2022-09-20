A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield in conjunction with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the city’s Highway Facility, 81 Hawthorne Ave. Enter through the rear entrance.
A wide range of unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted, as well as rechargeable button and other non-alkaline batteries, and also mercury-bearing thermostats and thermometers.
Online preregistration is required by midnight on Oct. 12. Visit tinyurl.com/2022HazDaySignup to register and for a complete list of accepted and unaccepted items.
As space is limited, participants will select a 30-minute appointment window for drop-off. Patrons are asked to place materials in the trunk of their vehicles. Additionally, for safety purposes, participants should remain in their vehicles and refrain from smoking for the duration of the visit.
Additional instructions will be provided to registered participants.
Residents without computer access can call 413-499-9330 (Pittsfield) or 413-684-6115, ext. 11, (Dalton) for registration assistance. No drop-ins will be accepted.