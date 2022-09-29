Hilltown Resource Management Corporation will conduct its annual household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Highway Department, 58 Hathaway Road, Westhampton.
This program is free to residents of HRMC's member towns, however, preregistration is required from Oct. 1-16. To preregister, email name, street address, town, and phone number to hrmc@hrmc-ma.org. HRMC will confirm the registration by email with a confirmation letter that should be brought to the event.
HRMC member towns include Ashfield, Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Huntington, Middlefield, Plainfield, Westhampton, Williamsburg, and Worthington.
Information: hrmc-ma.org.