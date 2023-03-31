Pittsfield: Housing resource fair slated April 6

The city’s Homelessness Advisory Committee is sponsoring a Housing Resource Fair from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 6, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
The fair will offer a variety of resources and assistance to those seeking help with accessing stable and secure housing. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from local housing organizations and agencies.
Participating agencies include Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, Elder Services of Berkshire County, Second Street Second Chances Inc., ServiceNet, Soldier On, and The Christian Center.
For more information, contact Justine Dodds at 413-499-9449 or jdodds@cityofpitstfield.org.