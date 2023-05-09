<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Pickleball court times expand at Housy Dome

The indoor pickleball court at the Housy Dome now has more play day options.

The courts are open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday until further notice. The Housy Dome includes nets and marked courts. 

The town has also adjusted its rules for indoor pickleball. Great Barrington residents may bring one non-resident guest to play at any given time slot.

All players, including out-of-town guests, must sign a one-time waiver form, online or in person at the Housy Dome.

The TeamReach app is the tool for online court reservations. Only town residents can reserve court time.

The town’s outdoor pickleball court is located at Grove Street park on a drop-in basis. At Grove Street, players must bring their own net, rackets and balls. The courts are marked.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all