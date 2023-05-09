Great Barrington: Pickleball court times expand at Housy Dome

The indoor pickleball court at the Housy Dome now has more play day options.
The courts are open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday until further notice. The Housy Dome includes nets and marked courts.
The town has also adjusted its rules for indoor pickleball. Great Barrington residents may bring one non-resident guest to play at any given time slot.
All players, including out-of-town guests, must sign a one-time waiver form, online or in person at the Housy Dome.
The TeamReach app is the tool for online court reservations. Only town residents can reserve court time.
The town’s outdoor pickleball court is located at Grove Street park on a drop-in basis. At Grove Street, players must bring their own net, rackets and balls. The courts are marked.