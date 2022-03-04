In an effort to find forever homes for all the animals at Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA, the shelter’s adoption fees will be waived for the entire month of March.
Normal adoption fees are $175 for dogs and $75 for cats. The adoption fees will be sponsored by a volunteer of CGHS/SPCA. Currently, the shelter has a large selection of cats, kittens, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs.
Potential adopters are encouraged to fill out an online adoption application at cghs.org to be preapproved. For more information, email the shelter at info@cghs.org or call 518-828-6044, ext. 100.