Ornithologist Kathryn Schneider will present "Birding the Hudson Valley," an online event to benefit the Columbia County Habitat for Humanity, at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, via Zoom.

The program will include pictures of birds from her book, "Birding the Hudson Valley,"  suggestions for selecting binoculars, hints for finding birds, an introduction to bird foods and habitats, and ways to become a better birder.

Copies of the book may be purchased online whether attending the event or not. Each will be personally signed by Schneider. 

To register and/or purchase the book, visit tinyurl.com/ycc8bmkh.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.