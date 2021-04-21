Ornithologist Kathryn Schneider will present "Birding the Hudson Valley," an online event to benefit the Columbia County Habitat for Humanity, at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, via Zoom.
The program will include pictures of birds from her book, "Birding the Hudson Valley," suggestions for selecting binoculars, hints for finding birds, an introduction to bird foods and habitats, and ways to become a better birder.
Copies of the book may be purchased online whether attending the event or not. Each will be personally signed by Schneider.
To register and/or purchase the book, visit tinyurl.com/ycc8bmkh.