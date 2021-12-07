Food critic Alexander Lobrano will share his love of French cuisine, as told in his latest book, "My Place at the Table," at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Olde Hudson Specialty Foods, 449 Warren St. Lobrano will meet shoppers and sign books which will be available for purchase.
From 5:15 until 6:15 p.m., Lobrano will recount tales about his experiences during his time living in Paris. Those interested in attending the final hour should RSVP to 518-828-6923.
Attendees must provide proof of vaccination and masks are required.