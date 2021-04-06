The "Spring Gardening Days: Learn and Grow" webinar series hosted by the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia and Greene Counties will take place at 10 a.m. Saturdays, April 10 to May 1, via Zoom. The program will also feature a virtual plant sale.
The free webinars will cover a variety of gardening topics: "Growing Vegetables" on April 10; "Growing Herbs" on April 17; "Container Gardening" on April 24; and "Gardening for Butterflies & Moths" on May 1.
Each webinar will feature a list of corresponding plants that can be purchased directly from CCE. For registration as well as more information about how to order plants, visit ccecolumbiagreene.org or call 518-828-3346.
Those who may have a special need related to program participation should call 518-828-3346 in advance.