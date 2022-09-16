The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA will be hosting an open house and adoption day from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, during which time all adoption fees will be waived. There will be free hot dogs, veggie dogs and refreshments.
The open house will also be the last opportunity to purchase chances for the Shelter Sweeps, which gives participants the chance to win three prize packages, including a Simplicity ride-on mower/tractor package, a Weber Grill package, and a Gideon Putnam package. Visit cghs.org for details.
All potential adopters are encouraged to obtain preapproval. Visit cghs.org to fill out the adoption application and submit it online or call 518-828-6044.