TurnPark Art Space will be collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in March, at the TurnPark Gatehouse Gallery, 2 Moscow Road in West Stockbridge.
Donations will be sorted and delivered to Nova Poshta, an international shipping company distributing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian charitable organizations and volunteer fighters free of charge. Medicine will be donated to the Global Disaster Relief Fund.
High-demand items include baby formula, diapers, baby wipes, shampoo, sanitizers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, sleeping bags, linens, canned and ready-to-eat food, energy drinks, first aid kits, medicine, and new clothes and toys.
The founders of the local sculpture park and gallery have connections to Ukraine and Russia. Igor Gomberg's family is from Kyiv, Ukraine, and Katya Brezgunova's family is from Moscow.
More information is available on the TurnPark Art Space Facebook page.
To arrange an alternate drop-off time, contact TurnPark’s site manager, Jared Gelormino, at 727-520-3580 or jg@turnpark.com.