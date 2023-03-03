<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Falls Village, Conn.: Women's History Month scavenger hunt

Throughout the month of March, the David M. Hunt Library, in collaboration with the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society, will run a scavenger hunt highlighting Falls Village women in honor of Women's History Month.

Participants can pick up the scavenger hunt list at the library, 63 Main St., and travel around downtown Falls Village looking for answers to various historical clues about women in town.

Once completed, the hunt list can be turned in at the library and participants will be entered into a raffle to win a basket of goodies.

Information: 860-824-7424 or huntlibrary.org

