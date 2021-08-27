The Huntington Council on Aging is planning a bus trip to Boston Encore Casino on Thursday, Sept. 30, with pickups at the Huntington Town Hall and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westfield.

The trip includes roundtrip motor coach transportation, $20 slot play in the casino dinner at O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester, and all taxes and gratuities.

Cost is $89 per person. Payments are due by Sept. 1. Huntington COA is offering a discount to Huntington residents.

For reservations and information on future excursions, call Helen at 413-685-5667.

