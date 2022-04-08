The Huntington Council on Aging has scheduled a number of day trips, both self-drive and bus trips, in 2022.
Most of the self-drive trips feature musical tribute shows and lunch at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Events include an ABBA tribute on April 20; Engelbert Humperdinck & Tom Jones tribute, May 9; Neil Diamond meets Billy Joel, July 29; as well as Oktoberfest and Christmas shows in the fall.
A self-drive trip to see country singer Rosie Porter & the Neon Moons on June 15 at the Summit View Pavilion in Holyoke includes with a strawberry festival and barbecue.
Bus trips include lunch and a tribute to Bobby Darin & Connie Francis at the Aqua Turf Club on Sept. 13, and a Christmas luncheon at the Salem Cross Inn with stops at Honey Bee Orchards, Yankee Candle and Bright Nights on Dec. 1.
Bus trips depart from Huntington, Easthampton and Westfield. The COA is also in the process of booking the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
For a complete list and to register for trips, call COA Trip Coordinator Helen Speckels a 413-685-5667.